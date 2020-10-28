Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $118,534,000. Danaher comprises approximately 3.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.08% of Danaher at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.7% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 151.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $237.00 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $240.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.36. The company has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

