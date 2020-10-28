Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after acquiring an additional 244,949 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.79.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

