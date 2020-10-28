Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 173,493 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 173,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Novartis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Novartis by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 253,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

