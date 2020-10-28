Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 227,655 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 227,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,986,000. Mastercard accounts for 2.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.97.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $300.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,567 shares of company stock worth $71,292,644 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.