Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 242,319 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 242,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,820,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

