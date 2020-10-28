Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 242,319 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 242,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,820,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit