Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $27.28 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 150.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $160.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.01.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

