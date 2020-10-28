Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $30.16 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 765,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,164,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,587 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,939,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

