Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $8.73 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 41.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 99,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 361,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,924,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 20.7% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 6,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.31.

CB stock opened at $127.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.53. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.16). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.