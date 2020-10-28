Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New $36.51 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 175,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,514,000. Stryker accounts for about 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $208.03 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $227.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

