Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,311,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,309,000 after acquiring an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $229,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $673.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $693.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $725.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.38.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,579 shares of company stock worth $34,034,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

