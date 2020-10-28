Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $9.18 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,850,000 after acquiring an additional 355,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after buying an additional 49,985 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,977,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

Shares of ECL opened at $189.77 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of -64.33, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.