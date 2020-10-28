Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 353,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,426,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

