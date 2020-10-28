Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

