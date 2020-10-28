Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 226,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 225.8% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,961 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 125.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 635,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,487.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 649,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 631,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

