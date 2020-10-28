Brokerages Expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.26). Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings of $5.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year earnings of ($7.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on SALT. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 232,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SALT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. 4,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Scorpio Bulkers has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

