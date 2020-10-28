Brokerages Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Yelp reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 314.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YELP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,980 shares of company stock worth $409,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 67.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yelp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Yelp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -113.35 and a beta of 1.44.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

