Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.27 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge updated its FY20 guidance to $6.25-6.75 EPS and its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 6.25-6.75 EPS.

Shares of BG stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 151,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Bunge has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Vinita Bali purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

