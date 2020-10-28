Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 15,346 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Tyson Foods by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

TSN stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.01. 35,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,406. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

