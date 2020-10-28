Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 763 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 22,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,370,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,483 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 7,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $140.91. The company had a trading volume of 93,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average of $130.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

