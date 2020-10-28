Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 162.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,908. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.