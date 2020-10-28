Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in AbbVie by 36.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 498,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in AbbVie by 142.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,154. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

