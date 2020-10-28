Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after buying an additional 233,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Booking by 8.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 202,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 12.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $58.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,638.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,263. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,745.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,667.02. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.