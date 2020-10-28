Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 21.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.92. 221,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.