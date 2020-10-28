Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Polaris by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 165.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.25. 13,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.02 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.00. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $110.30.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $9,740,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

