Callahan Advisors LLC Has $14.16 Million Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for 2.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's in the second quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald's stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,917. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.50 and a 200 day moving average of $199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

