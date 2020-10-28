Callahan Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,024,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,222,000 after buying an additional 5,380,755 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,616,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,884 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,548,000 after buying an additional 1,758,736 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,662,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,542,000 after buying an additional 1,704,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 74.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,185,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,600 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC started coverage on The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

BNS stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. 52,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,222. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.07). The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.6814 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

