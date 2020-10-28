Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. 162,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,563. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

