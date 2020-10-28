Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

GLD stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.11. 600,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,910,179. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

