Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 2,121 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,275 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 231.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BHP Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in BHP Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of BHP traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. 315,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

