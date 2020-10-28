Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 2,756 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,216. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

