Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,284,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

NYSE:CAT traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.91. 128,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $171.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

