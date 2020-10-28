Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) vs. Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Financial Review

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carnival Co. & and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Co. & 1 2 1 0 2.00 Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 2 0 3.00

Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.56%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Carnival Co. &.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival Co. & and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Co. & -73.40% -15.57% -7.28% Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carnival Co. & and Norwegian Cruise Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Co. & $20.83 billion 0.10 $2.99 billion N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 0.65 $930.23 million $5.09 3.01

Carnival Co. & has higher revenue and earnings than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Carnival Co. & on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. It also provides vacations to various cruise destinations, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. It operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. As of January 28, 2020, the company operated 105 ships with 254,000 lower berths. Carnival Corporation & Plc was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.