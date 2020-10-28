Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.3% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 794,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,161,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.