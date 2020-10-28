Collective Growth Co.’s (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 28th

Collective Growth’s (OTCMKTS:CGROU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 28th. Collective Growth had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 1st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS CGROU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07. Collective Growth has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.67.

About Collective Growth

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

