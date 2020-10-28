Color Platform Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $29,800.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,061.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.46 or 0.02085905 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00584208 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009322 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000498 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

