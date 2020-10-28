Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,953 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,407 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 106.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Comcast stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

