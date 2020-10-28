Contrasting Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Sykes Enterprises (OTCMKTS:SYKE)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Eviation Aircraft alerts:

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eviation Aircraft and Sykes Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Sykes Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sykes Enterprises has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.39%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Sykes Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Sykes Enterprises $1.61 billion 0.85 $64.08 million $2.11 16.25

Sykes Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Sykes Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Sykes Enterprises 4.68% 11.50% 7.11%

Summary

Sykes Enterprises beats Eviation Aircraft on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance. Its technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. The company also provides customer acquisition services, which focuses around digital marketing, multichannel demand generation, and inbound up-selling and sales conversion, as well as outbound selling of its clients' products and services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, hosting, and managed services that help clients in back-office workflow; fulfillment services, such as order processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling; and enterprise support services comprising technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk solutions. The company provides its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. It serves corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the financial services, communications, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Eviation Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eviation Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.