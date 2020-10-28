CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.39-9.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.644-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.34-2.44 EPS.

CSGP stock traded down $32.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $796.69. 5,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.15 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $939.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $839.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $745.50.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $859.46.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

