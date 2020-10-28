CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.34-2.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $429-435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.37 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.39-9.49 EPS.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $825.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $859.46.

CSGP traded down $32.19 on Wednesday, hitting $796.69. 5,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $839.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $745.50. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 98.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

