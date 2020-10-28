Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the retailer on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend payment by 44.0% over the last three years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $10.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $372.72 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.24 and a 200-day moving average of $327.33. The company has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CSFB increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

