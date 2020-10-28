Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $547,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.94. 49,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,937. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.33. The firm has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.