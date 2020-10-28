Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $369.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.