Critical Analysis: Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) vs. Its Peers

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) is one of 31 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sunnova Energy International to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95% Sunnova Energy International Competitors 1.59% 10.01% 2.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million -$144.35 million -8.98 Sunnova Energy International Competitors $8.73 billion $451.22 million 17.20

Sunnova Energy International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International’s peers have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunnova Energy International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sunnova Energy International Competitors 464 1960 1402 14 2.25

Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus price target of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 46.06%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 6.92%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Sunnova Energy International peers beat Sunnova Energy International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.