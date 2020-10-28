Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $257.00 to $273.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.
CMI stock traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.75. 29,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $231.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.28.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cummins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
