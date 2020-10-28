Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $257.00 to $273.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

CMI stock traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.75. 29,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $231.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cummins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

