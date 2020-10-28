Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.10.
Shares of CMI traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.75. 29,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $231.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.71 and a 200-day moving average of $186.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,151,000 after buying an additional 67,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
