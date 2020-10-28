Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.10.

Shares of CMI traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.75. 29,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $231.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.71 and a 200-day moving average of $186.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.95. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,151,000 after buying an additional 67,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

