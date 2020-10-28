Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Hedeker Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 7.9% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 6.7% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

DHR traded down $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.44. The stock had a trading volume of 79,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $240.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

