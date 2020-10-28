Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

DHR opened at $237.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.36. The company has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $240.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

