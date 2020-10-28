Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IDRSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Idorsia stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

