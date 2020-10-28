Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IDRSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Idorsia stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit