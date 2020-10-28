DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. DexCom updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $40.29 on Wednesday, hitting $340.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,611. DexCom has a 12-month low of $147.52 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.82 and a 200-day moving average of $393.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.10.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $175,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total value of $654,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,466 shares of company stock worth $20,298,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

