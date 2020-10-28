DexCom Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,750 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the average daily volume of 2,576 call options.

DXCM stock traded down $44.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.34. The stock had a trading volume of 96,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,611. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.84. DexCom has a 1-year low of $147.52 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $3,969,059.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,466 shares of company stock valued at $20,298,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after buying an additional 1,531,885 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,697,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 67.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.